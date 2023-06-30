HARRISBURG — The American Red Cross is teaming up with Penn State for the annual Bleed Blue campaign to collect more than 5,800 units of blood for patients in need. The campaign includes more than 170 blood drives across Pennsylvania.
Every time blood is donated at a Bleed Blue blood drive, donors will be entered for a chance to win a Penn State football experience package (donate between July 1 and Nov. 10) or a Penn State hockey VIP package (donate between July 1 and Jan. 31, 2024).
“Donating blood is truly a selfless act, and we need your help to ensure patients in need have access to lifesaving blood,” Jorge Martinez, CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, said. “When lives are saved, everybody wins.”
Each Penn State Football package winner will receive: two tickets to a Penn State football home game, two pre-game hospitality village passes, one parking pass, sideline visit during the game for two, Beaver Stadium video board recognition and loudspeaker announcement recognition.
Each Penn State hockey VIP package winner will receive: two tickets to a Penn State hockey home game in February 2024, one parking pass and in-game loudspeaker announcement recognition.
The American Red Cross Bleed Blue campaign began in 2010 and has collected more than 77,500 units of blood. Penn State is the second largest collegiate blood program in the country – this year, they aim to be number one.
DONATING BLOOD
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
To schedule an appointment at a Bleed Blue blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: PSU.