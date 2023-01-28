Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the Guidance Center are hosting the February Walk with a Doc event on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive, starting at 5 p.m.
The walk is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and BRMC. This month’s providers which will be leading the walk are Lalchand Goyal, MD and Michael Wilt, PA-C from General Physician, PC.
In honor of National American Heart Month, the cardiology team practicing at BRMC will discuss the importance of heart health. All participants are encouraged to wear red attire. Also, as an added perk to join the walk, anyone that attends the next four walks will be entered to win a $150 Dunham’s Sports Gift Card to get a new pair of walking shoes!
An alternate indoor location has been reserved for the event in the case of inclement winter weather. The location is the University of Pitt at Bradford Fitness Center located at 300 Campus Drive. Any changes in the location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook Page the day of the event.