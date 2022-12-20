SMETHPORT — McKean County Department of Emergency Services EMCOMM Team will offer a free Amateur Radio Technician Class. This course is to anyone interested in getting involved in Amateur Radio.
The McKean County DEC is offering a five day class to provide interested individuals the opportunity to gain entry into the fascinating hobby of Amateur Radio. Amateur Radio Operators come from all walks of life.
Under the FCC rules, part 97, all Amateur Radio operators are required to be licensed. Amateur Radio is not only a hobby, it also provides direct public service to its community by serving the community’s Emergency Management Agency, Public Safety communities as well as hospitals and the National Weather Service, to name a few. They also provide direct support to the State Government and Non-Government agencies as well as Federal Agencies like the Department of Defense and Homeland Security. There is a little something for everyone. The biggest draw is being there for your neighbors when power goes out or when disaster strikes.
How will you communicate when the power goes out, cell towers fail, or the internet stops working? Amateur Radio works when all else fails because it doesn’t rely on commercial infrastructure to make it work.
If you want to learn how to help your community or learn how you can communicate off the grid or when all else fails, come to the course and learn how. All are welcome to attend.
The course is free, however, participants must purchase a textbook. Books can be purchased through W5YI, Gordon West Technician 2022- 2026 edition at a cost of approximately $30.
Classes will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 4. Review and test will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18. All classes and testing will be at the McKean County DES/911 Building, 17175 Rt. 6, Smethport, PA 16749.
Class is limited to 15 participants, RSVP is required. To register, contact Bruce A. Manning at bmanning@zitomedia.net, by Dec. 24. This course will use the W5YI Ham Radio License Course Registration is required.
The test will be conducted by Laurel VEC and there is no fee.