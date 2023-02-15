Allison Lee has quite a story, from Bradford to Broadway and back again.
On Saturday, she shared her story with members and guests of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) – Bradford Branch.
According to Lee, her lifelong love of the theatre began in first grade when she appeared in a non-speaking part of a Farmer Gray play.
In third grade she participated in a School Poetry Contest where she learned the importance of volume, pace, tone and enunciation in public speaking. Soon after that, Lee was writing and performing plays for her puppet theater with a clothesline, a blanket and decorated socks. She knew she was destined for the stage.
Looking back, Lee attributes her interest in the performing arts to her early experiences with the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts (BCPAC) and its dynamic executive director Jim Guelfi. During junior high and high school she was able to perform in three of BCPAC’s community musicals. Lee and her family spent a lot of time at Chautauqua Institution where she was exposed to plays, lectures and concerts. Little did she know then, that she would later serve as a stage manager with the Chautauqua Theatre Company for 9 seasons.
Lee went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with an emphasis in stage management at Penn State. After graduation she moved to NYC where she worked as a stage manager for a variety of Broadway musicals including “The Addams Family,” “Disney’s Tarzan” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” She also worked with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular touring show.
More recently, Lee returned to Bradford and has moved from theatre stage management to corporate event stage management where she works with top corporations and national organizations throughout the United States. This field has allowed her to live anywhere in the U.S. as long as she is close to an airport.
She travels extensively and while the work is demanding, she loves the challenges and freedom that it gives her. Her extensive travel schedule also allows her to run marathons throughout the United States. She currently has completed marathons in 39 states and her goal is to run a marathon in all 50 states. In closing, Lee emphasized that her parents, the Bradford community, BCPAC, mentors, friends, teachers, and local organizations have helped her on her journey from Bradford to Broadway and back to Bradford.
