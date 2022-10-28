Alliance

School Street Elementary Career Club posing with Carolyn Boser Newhouse, Executive Director of the Bradford Area Alliance while enjoying the fruits of their labor (eating ice cream) after creating new ice cream businesses during Career Club.

 Photo provided

Carolyn Boser Newhouse and Christian Smith of the Bradford Area Alliance visited School Street Elementary School this week.

As part of the ‘Leader in Me’ program implemented by the Bradford Area School District to build life skills in students, each student joins a club. At the invitation of Julie Speaker, the elementary school counselor, the Alliance had the opportunity to join the 17 third through fifth grade students who are members of Career Club.

