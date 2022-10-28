Carolyn Boser Newhouse and Christian Smith of the Bradford Area Alliance visited School Street Elementary School this week.
As part of the ‘Leader in Me’ program implemented by the Bradford Area School District to build life skills in students, each student joins a club. At the invitation of Julie Speaker, the elementary school counselor, the Alliance had the opportunity to join the 17 third through fifth grade students who are members of Career Club.
The Alliance designed a program to teach the students about entrepreneurship through hands-on experience, in this case, starting an ice cream business. Working with their “business partners,” the students came up with a business name and logo, were given “startup funds,” obtained financing (via monopoly money), and were tasked with making applicable business decisions on location, product offering, and pricing. These decisions ultimately led to the amount of revenue generated.
“The students understood a lot of the business concepts and put a tremendous amount of thought into decision making. Several of the partners instituted plans that resulted in profitable enterprises and there are definitely future entrepreneurs and leaders in the School Street Career Club,” said Newhouse, Alliance executive director. “The students were very passionate about their respective ice cream shops and very excited about the results. After their hard work, the students ate some of their ‘inventory’ (ice cream), which was well deserved.”
This effort in working with the students at School Street Elementary supports the Bradford Area Alliance’s strategic initiative of building an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bradford and McKean County. The Bradford Area Alliance is grateful for the opportunity to work with the students, teachers, administration and the guidance department in particular.