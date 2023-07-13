EMPORIUM — The Emporium woman accused of shooting Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia in the leg at his office last month is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. July 26.
Porice Diamond Mincy, 31, remains held without bail in McKean County Jail — Cameron County does not have a facility to house female inmates. She was denied bail at her arraignment, in the early morning hours of June 15, before District Judge Mark Jacob, for having no ties with Cameron County, for being argumentative and a danger to others.
She is represented by Philadelphia attorney Illon Ross Fish, while the case is being prosecuted by Philip Michael McCarthy of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
The preliminary hearing will be before District Judge Barry Brown, whose office is at the Cameron County Courthouse, 20 E. 5th St., Emporium.
The alleged shooting took place at Malizia’s office, located at 25 E. 4th St., Emporium.
According to the criminal complaint, the alleged shooting took place over a property sale Malizia handled in his private law practice, not as part of his role as district attorney for Cameron County. Mincy went to his office to discuss the property sale of a residence at 236 E. Allegany Ave., Emporium, which her sister had purchased from a state trooper, the complaint stated.
The day after the shooting, Malizia spoke to The Era about the altercation with Mincy, stating that the two had argued and she caused a scene, throwing items around the office. He tried to get her to leave, but she would not. The two began a physical altercation which led them to the top of the stairs outside his office. He was standing behind her when she bent over, put a handgun to his thigh and pulled the trigger, causing a minor injury, the prosecutor said.
Mincy ran out of the building and was arrested later at her residence.
She is charged with aggravated assault — causing injury with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault — causing bodily injury to designated individuals, and aggravated assault — causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; possessing an instrument of crime and possession of a weapon, first-degree misdemeanors; recklessly endangering another person and two counts of simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors; and defiant trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor.