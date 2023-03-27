Mother Nature had the region adjusting to just about every type of weather possible on Saturday.
Area fire departments responded to calls involving trees and power lines down. Bradford Township, Derrick City, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Otto Township, Rew, Smethport, Mount Jewett, Hamlin Township, and Kane volunteer fire departments as well as Bradford City Fire Department, all responded to multiple calls.
According to the Director of the McKean County Department of Emergency Services, Nathan Burgett, calls rolled into the 911 center beginning around 8 a.m. and were steady through the day and overnight. On Sunday, calls were still coming through for downed lines and fallen trees.
“There were crews out all day and night, but no extreme damage has been reported,” Burgett said.
It got tricky on Saturday as weather conditions in the Bradford area included thunderstorms; heavy, light, and just rain; light snow; fog; and wind. And, in some places, the sun peeked out from behind the clouds, though NWS could not confirm this on their report.
In all, Bradford received 0.55 inches of rain — the record is 0.85 inches, set in 1987, according to NWS.
Wind advisories blasted cell phones and television screens with recommendations to secure loose items. From early Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning the wind whipped the area. The wind alone was steady at 15 miles per hour, with highest reported speeds at about 36 miles per hour and gusts at 47 miles per hour.
Burgett said, “The power started going out Saturday morning across the county. By 8 p.m., Penelec had around 600 customers still without power. That number was only reduced slightly by noon on Sunday when approximately 550 customers in the county were without power. However, as of 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, there were only 56 Penelec customers still down.”
He noted half of those without power as of Sunday afternoon were in the Bradford/greater Bradford area, while the other half were in Keating and Lafayette townships and Smethport Borough. Residents in these areas were assured they would have electricity restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.
As a result of the severe weather, emergency crews were kept busy clearing trees and protecting residents from electric wires down across roadways, on buildings, and atop vehicles.
The only normal aspect of the weather, oddly enough, was the temperature. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported the high for Saturday was 44 degrees and the low was 35 degrees. Average for this area is 46 and 26 degrees, respectively. Though, in 2021, the high was 71 degrees, a record. And, in 1974, the low was -3 degrees, also a record. But, thankfully, the temperature was relatively stable, considering nothing else was.
Additional pictures of the storm damage are included throughout today’s edition of The Era.