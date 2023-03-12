ST. MARYS — Construction continues in the St. Marys Plaza as the new highly-anticipated ALDI supermarket takes shape.
In fall 2022, the ALDI corporation informed the city that they planned to start construction for the new store in January 2023, with a projected opening date of summer 2023, said City Manager Joe Fleming.
“Fortunately, they were able to begin construction in December, so we are hopeful for a sooner opening,” said Fleming. “But, I still believe it will be some time in the summer.”
According to Bennett Williams Commercial real estate agency, the retail location at 820 South St. Marys St. was leased for an ALDI store in September 2022.
Construction crews have been noticeably “very busy” working on the location, Fleming noted.
According to ALDI’s corporate website, the company is known for offering high-quality, fresh produce and meat, as well as “products that address specific dietary needs and preferences.” ALDI is also recognized for its organic, gluten-free and vegan food selections, as well as always being focused on sustainability and keeping the cost of its products at an affordable level.
In addition, ALDI was “recently ranked as the No. 1 most sustainable grocery retailer among seven of the most popular U.S. chain stores,” according to its website.
Fleming said although there has not been any additional updates provided by ALDI, he hopes to have a better idea about its anticipated opening very soon. Any additional information the city receives will be passed onto the public.
Judging by community feedback and public comments, people seem to be excited and eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new supermarket.
“As many have observed, the construction crew is really reshaping the new location,” said Fleming. “We are looking forward to the new ALDI store.”
The new supermarket will be accompanied by a variety of already-existing businesses in the St. Marys Plaza, such as Dollar General, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, St. Marys Nail Spa, Shoe Sensation, Cricket Wireless, Arona Home Essentials, Northwest Bank and Domino’s Pizza in its newly-acquired store location.
The St. Marys ALDI location is currently hiring for upcoming positions, including store associates, cashier and assistant store manager, according to https://careers.aldi.us/.