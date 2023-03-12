ALDI construction in St. Marys

Workers are pictured during the ongoing construction process for the new ALDI site in the St. Marys Plaza.

ST. MARYS — Construction continues in the St. Marys Plaza as the new highly-anticipated ALDI supermarket takes shape.

In fall 2022, the ALDI corporation informed the city that they planned to start construction for the new store in January 2023, with a projected opening date of summer 2023, said City Manager Joe Fleming.

