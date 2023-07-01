The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been following the persisting poor air quality over the past several days and has reported that Code Red conditions are expected to remain throughout the region, though there is improvement on the way.
As of Friday morning, most of the state of Pennsylvania was considered in the very unhealthy category on the air quality index (AQI), with readings well above 100 PM-2.5 and some nearly reaching 200 PM-2.5.
Fine particulate matter (or PM-2.5) comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides (called precursors), which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries, and automobiles. According to information from AccuWeather, the northwest region of the state, by Friday afternoon, the AQI was trending lower at 125 PM-2.5. By this afternoon, this area should be down to 112 PM-2.5, which is still considered unhealthy. On Sunday, an AQI of 104 is expected. All weekend, the smoke starts clearing, though some places and people may still feel the effects. But, by Monday, a marked improvement should allow easier breathing. On Monday, the AQI should drop to 95. This is considered poor, which means the air still has a high level of pollution and is still unhealthy for the same groups who are sensitive to such irritants. However, it is an upgrade after the many days of heavy haze and smoky weather.
The DEP still recommends avoiding open burning of leaves, trash and other materials; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment while heavy smoke is coming from the over 500 actively burning wildfires in Canada.