Narcan

A Narcan nasal spray module is displayed at the Department of Health booth at the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania continues to lose thousands of residents every year to drug overdoses. The latest meeting of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania gathered to hear from experts on what can be done to prevent more deaths in the future and get treatment for those who need it.

One shortfall of Pennsylvania’s current approach, however, is a lack of good data. Though law enforcement agencies are now required by statute to report more information about overdoses, other government agencies do not.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social