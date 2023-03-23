Rally for tighter gun laws

Relatives of victims hold signs picturing loved ones taken by gun violence as hundreds rallied at the Pennsylvania Capitol Thursday for stricter gun laws.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Hundreds of advocates for tighter gun laws rallied Thursday in Harrisburg, demanding action on a slate of bills that were described as common-sense measures to combat violence committed with firearms.

Thursday’s rally capitalized on a changing of the guard in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, where Democrats gained a slim majority this year and thus control of the gavel in the House Judiciary Committee — where a Republican majority had previously scuttled gun legislation.

