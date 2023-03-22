ADAS trauma recertification

Pictured, from left, Stephanie Wudarski, Substance Use Disorder (SUD) manager, Community Care Behavioral Health; Lori Orner, care manager, Community Care Behavioral Health (CCBH); Angela Eckstrom, executive director, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. (ADAS); Jennifer Greenman, program manager, program development, Clinical Services, and Compliance at ADAS; Annie Wolfe, inpatient supervisor, ADAS; and Sally Walker, CEO, BHARP.

 Photo courtesy of Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania

On March 15, the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) and Community Care Behavioral Health Organization held a recognition ceremony in Bradford to celebrate the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc.’s trauma re-certification. This follows ADAS participation in the North Central Trauma Informed Care Initiative and exemplary achievement in completing the program.

“BHARP is very pleased to recognize ADAS continued commitment to trauma-informed care,” said Sally Walker, CEO of BHARP, regarding the recertification.

