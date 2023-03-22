On March 15, the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) and Community Care Behavioral Health Organization held a recognition ceremony in Bradford to celebrate the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc.’s trauma re-certification. This follows ADAS participation in the North Central Trauma Informed Care Initiative and exemplary achievement in completing the program.
“BHARP is very pleased to recognize ADAS continued commitment to trauma-informed care,” said Sally Walker, CEO of BHARP, regarding the recertification.