Pennsylvania state parks will be holding a variety of events as winter progresses to spring.

The 339-acre Kinzua Bridge State Park in Kane has upcoming events including the Project WILD Educator Workshop at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The program is a national, award winning wildlife-focused conservation education curriculum that is a hands-on workshop. It is open to both formal and non-formal educators.

