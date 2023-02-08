Pennsylvania state parks will be holding a variety of events as winter progresses to spring.
The 339-acre Kinzua Bridge State Park in Kane has upcoming events including the Project WILD Educator Workshop at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The program is a national, award winning wildlife-focused conservation education curriculum that is a hands-on workshop. It is open to both formal and non-formal educators.
This weekend is full of fun across the region.
In Clarendon, Chapman State Park is hosting an Animals of Winter program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Children ages 3 to 11 will enjoy stories, crafts and educational activities about winter animals.
At Sinnemahoning State Park, Austin, visitors can learn to identify the birds at the Coffee with the Birds event at 9 a.m. Saturday Feb. 11 and again on Saturday Feb. 18. Or, take part in learning how to snowshoe this weekend with Snowshoeing Basics at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb.11, where participants explore winter trails, newcomers welcome.
Sinnemahoning State Park is also holding its Women in the Wilds Weekend winter session this weekend. Women in the Wilds is a female-focused weekend outdoors. The winter session is full but watch for the summer program, June 23-25.
Next weekend, join the count at Sinnemahoning. The Great Backyard Bird Count Walk will explore winter birds in woodland, meadow, and wetlands and starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Later this month at Chapman, Introduction to Maple Sugaring introduces participants to the basics of how maple syrup is made. This program begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
And at Cherry Springs State Park in Coudersport, Snow Day Fun will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 25, 10 a.m. This free program invites families to cross-country ski along the snow-blanketed landscapes.
Coffee with the Birds, at Sinnemahoning, will be held in March as well. March 4 and 11.
Registration for some events may be required or limited. Contact the park for more information.