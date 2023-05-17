KANE — A workshop on active transportation planning for rural municipalities will be held in Kane from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Six & Kane, 63 N. Fraley St.
The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Seats are limited and registration is required: bit.ly/AT23northcentralPA
The program will feature locally tailored presentations from a national expert discussing how to move from the recently adopted regional Active Transportation Plan completed by the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission to the municipal level and making sure that momentum is continued for expanding not just greenway and trail access but also the use of active modes for everyday transportation within individual municipalities. The goal is for every community to have safe, accessible, inviting connected opportunities to walk and bike, whether for recreation, sport, transportation, or tourism.
The event is presented by PA Route 6 Alliance and PA WalkWorks/the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, with key sponsorship from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund and the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.
For more information, detailed schedule, and registration, visit bit.ly/AT23northcentralPA. Direct any questions about the event to pawalkworks@padowntown.org.