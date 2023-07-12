A Bradford man in McKean County Jail for the alleged murder of his girlfriend has been charged with choking another man in the jail.
Lewis Run-based state police were called to the jail on June 22 at 9:23 a.m. for a report of an assault that had happened on June 17 at 2:44 p.m. involving strangulation.
Anthony Fenton, 38, of Bradford, who is currently held without bail on felony homicide charges for the May 2021 death of Tammy Prosser, now faces three additional second-degree misdemeanor charges: Strangulation, applying pressure to the throat or neck; simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the criminal complaint, troopers interviewed the victim, John Henry Brooks, 46, of Kane, to determine what had occurred. Brooks reported that he had been playing chess when “another inmate walked over and smacked all the pieces off the board,” the complaint read. He told police that while he was picking up the pieces, “someone came up behind him and was choking him out. He was about to be completely unconscious if the jail staff didn’t step in to break it up,” according to the report. It wasn’t until after the two were separated that Brooks saw who had held him.
Police reportedly reviewed the surveillance video and determined Fenton to be the offender. Trooper Louis Crawford wrote, “I reviewed the video footage. In the video, I saw the defendant Anthony Fenton walk up behind Brooks and put him in a headlock that was applying pressure around his throat and neck.”
Fenton will have a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. in McKean County Court on July 20.
Some changes have been made to his living situation at the jail after these charges, officials said.
“Fenton has been moved to a different cell,” said McKean County Sheriff and Warden Dan Woods on Tuesday. The sheriff said he did not believe that Fenton was a danger to other inmates, though he was not certain what had occurred prior to the assault that morning.
Brooks was not injured, according to Woods.
Brooks is currently held on a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and misdemeanor charges of use and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as possessing an instrument of crime with intent. His $10,000 bail was revoked in June when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing.
Fenton is held without bail on homicide charges. He is accused of an assault on Tammy Prosser that led to her May 2021 death. Originally, Fenton alleged that Prosser had fallen down the stairs; however, first responders said, in the criminal complaint, the injuries to Prosser’s body were not indicative of that. The bruises on Prosser’s body matched the sole of Fenton’s boot.
Fenton had called 9-1-1, stating that Prosser was unconscious and needed immediate help. Police responded with paramedics. Prosser was on the floor between the bed and the wall and showed no signs of life, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing.
Fenton was removed from the room where she was being treated. He said he wanted to leave, but police did not allow him to leave on his own. Instead, Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward went outside with him.
While paramedics worked on Prosser in the upstairs apartment, Fenton was kept outside on the sidewalk, first with Ward, and then with Bradford City Officer Jason Putt. One of the paramedics told police that Prosser’s injuries were so severe “this could be murder/strangle,” according to hearing testimony.
Fenton’s attorney, public defender Philip Clabaugh, had challenged how long his client was detained by police and interrogated without being told of his rights. However, McKean County President Judge John Pavlock ruled that “the overriding purpose of the interaction … was to gather information for (Prosser’s) treatment,” the opinion read.
Fenton has more recently requested copies of “the medical records of the victim, the autopsy report, the victim’s death certificate and photographs of the victim’s body,” court records indicate. However, Pavlock denied the request in April. Fenton and Clabaugh have appealed the decision.