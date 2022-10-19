LEWIS RUN — The Lewis Run-based state police responded to a crash at 7:54 p.m. on Saturday to a motor vehicle crash on Route 66 in Wetmore Township, just south of Jay Lane.
According to police, John Hutchins, 57, of Kane, was driving an SUV traveling north on Route 66 when the vehicle left the roadway, subsequently striking a tree. At the time of the crash, Hutchins was ejected from the vehicle, suffering suspected serious injuries. He was transported from the scene to UPMC Kane for further assessment and treatment.