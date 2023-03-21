Marienville — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to improve facilities and enhance the visitor experience at the Loleta Recreation Area.
This proposal is intended to reduce deferred maintenance by making necessary improvements to existing buildings and other infrastructure, provide protection and interpretation of heritage resources, and assure opportunities for persons with disabilities by making facilities accessible. The Loleta Recreation Area is located six miles south of Marienville, in Warrant 2545, Millstone Township, Elk County.
District Ranger Rob Fallon stated, “The Loleta Recreation Area is a historic and treasured resource on the Allegheny National Forest. Many of our facilities within the recreation area have not been updated since the 1990s and need more than routine maintenance. With this proposal, we plan to begin making repairs and improvements as soon as the summer of 2023, with more work planned over the next several years.”
For more information, a scoping document is available for download at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63611. Printed copies are available upon request. Comments may be submitted at any time, but would be most helpful if received by April 21.
Comments can be submitted by: Mail to Robert T. Fallon, District Ranger, Marienville Ranger District, 131 Smokey Lane, Marienville, PA 16239; Fax at (814) 927-2285; email by going online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63611, then click on “Comment/Object on Project” under the “Get Connected” sidebar — If uploading attachments, please use file formats compatible with Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat; or by phone where verbal comments may be submitted at the Marienville Ranger District Office by calling (814) 927-5700 during normal business hours. Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.