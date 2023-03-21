Marienville — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to improve facilities and enhance the visitor experience at the Loleta Recreation Area.

This proposal is intended to reduce deferred maintenance by making necessary improvements to existing buildings and other infrastructure, provide protection and interpretation of heritage resources, and assure opportunities for persons with disabilities by making facilities accessible. The Loleta Recreation Area is located six miles south of Marienville, in Warrant 2545, Millstone Township, Elk County.

