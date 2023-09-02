RIDGWAY — This is a story that started back in 1961, and has been falling into place ever since.
Ridgway resident Jeanette Van Zanten-Stump was 3 years old when she went to live at Mooseheart Child City and School in Mooseheart, Ill. There she met Tammy Salas, who would become more like a sister than a friend during their time together at the orphanage.
“We were both 3 years old when we met,” Stump explained. “She lost her mom and I had lost my dad.
“We were in a settlement (at Mooseheart) called Baby Village. The first hall we lived in we had a woman we called Mommy Cox who took care of us. Every year we moved to a different hall with a different caregiver. Everything was changing in our lives except that we were together.”
Stump recalled Mooseheart was a particularly structured environment, with rules that often didn’t make much sense to the girls. Thirteen years old with adventurous spirits, they “liked to see what we could get away with,” she said. “We were non-compliant.
“When Tammy and I separated when we left the orphanage, it was like losing a part of myself,” Stump said. “We lived with each other every day of our lives for 10 years and to not know where she went or be able to say goodbye, you lose a part of yourself.”
Meanwhile, life moved on. Stump met her husband Cliff in 1998.
Cliff Stump said, “As I got to know her I learned about her story about the orphanage and everything that went on there, where she was at with it. She had it in her mind to write this book so I kept promoting that, urging her on.
“She wanted to go to a writing class out in Oregon and I had this road bike that I wasn’t riding anymore so I sold it for $2,000 and gave her the money for that trip. The more she learned, she got excited to start writing this book.”
In 2018 Stump self-published her memoir, “The Red Caboose — an Orphan’s Journey.”
“That’s how Tammy and I found each other again,” Stump said. “She saw this book on the Mooseheart Alumni website, read it and got in contact with me.
“We kept saying that we couldn’t wait to see each other again, but it never happened due to finances, health issues and then COVID.”
Stump explained she was recovering from bilateral knee surgery in January and March, “trying to reorient my life,” she said, when she took an online class on refocusing and renewing when changing direction in life.
“It said to list your dreams and wishes. One of mine was to see my childhood friend Tammy in California again,” she recalled. “Then I didn’t think much more of it.
“I belong to the Living to 100 Club, I get their email newsletters and that’s where I saw the advertisement for Wish of a Lifetime.”
A charitable affiliate of AARP, Wish of a Lifetime “grants life-changing wishes to older adults and inspires people to redefine aging in America.”
According to its website, wishofalifetime.org, it aims to “shift the way society views and values our oldest generations” and envisions “a world in which society embraces aging and the inherent wisdom that accompanies it, where older adults are celebrated for their accomplishments and sacrifices and where intergenerational connections are part of our daily lives.”
Stump then undertook the lengthy and extensive application process to submit her wish. She said she never dreamed her wish would come true and didn’t even tell her husband because it felt like buying a lottery ticket that wouldn’t win.
Stump said she could not describe her excitement when she received a call that her wish was being considered. Through still more organizational review, Stump submitted examples of her significant community service and explained to the committee why this wish being granted would be meaningful to her life.
“When I received the news that I would receive a four-day trip to see my childhood friend, and informed Tammy, neither one of us could — and still can’t — believe that our wish to see each other is coming true.
“Part of the wish being granted was that they would also pay for a person to accompany me, so of course I picked my husband Cliff,” she said. “That was providential.”
A U.S. Navy veteran, Cliff Stump served from 1961 to 1965, spending most of that time stationed in San Francisco. A woodworking enthusiast, Cliff had intended to explore his surroundings including nearby Redwood National and State Parks. Time slipped by and he never made it. In fact, despite considerable travel over the years, he has never returned to California.
“When Cliff found out we were going to California he was really excited because while he was in the navy he hadn’t gotten to see the beauty of the west coast because he was involved in other things and busy surviving being a sailor,” Stump said.
The Stumps initially intended to work in a trip to the parks during their time visiting Salas, who now lives near San Diego. That is until they realized it would be a 14-hour drive. They inquired with Wish of a Lifetime whether their travel itinerary could be adjusted to accommodate a visit to the redwoods, and that’s when program representatives suggested Cliff submit his own wish.
Duplicating the exhaustive application process, the Stumps eventually learned Cliff’s wish would be granted as well.
Stump declared, “We’re both so grateful to Wish of a Lifetime for making this happen.
“I”m so grateful in life for everything that has happened,” Stump said. “When I started ‘The Red Caboose’ I never dreamed the places it would take me, how things happen that you never expect would happen.
“I’m in awe of how life works.”