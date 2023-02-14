HARRISBURG — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation in Pennsylvania now through April 18.

The nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year. Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.

