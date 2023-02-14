HARRISBURG — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person and virtual tax assistance and preparation in Pennsylvania now through April 18.
The nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year. Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.
“AARP Pennsylvania is proud to be continuing our work with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to provide Pennsylvanians with free tax assistance this year,” said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania state director. “We know even modest refunds can impact the lives of older adults, and our Tax-Aide volunteers help make sure they don’t miss out on the credits and deductions they have earned and need.”
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers several options for providing taxpayer assistance:
In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors.
Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents.
Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically and securely.
Self-preparation: Tax-Aide provides consumers with free access to software to prepare their own taxes, and if needed, a Tax-Aide IRS-certified counselor can coach them through the process by phone or through computer screen-sharing.
Access to these services depends on volunteer availability in each locality.
Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax preparation and filing services to taxpayers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
To find the nearest Tax-Aide location in your area, visit the Tax-Aide site locator. The site locator also features a Tax-Aide chat bot that can help book an appointment, answer questions about the program and transfer the conversation to a live agent if needed or requested. For more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).