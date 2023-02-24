AAA has announced this year’s Four Diamond Hotel and Restaurant Designations, which include seven hotels and two restaurants in Western Pennsylvania — including The Lodge at Glendorn in Bradford.
These establishments mark their spot on an exclusive list of more than 1,700 Four Diamond hotels and more than 600 Four Diamond restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants represent just 4.8% of all establishments in the Diamond Program.
One of the seven hotels and two restaurants recognized by AAA, as previously mentioned, is Bradford’s The Lodge at Glendorn, which has been classified as a Four Diamond hotel since 1996.
“Guests can be assured that Four Diamond establishments provide some of the highest quality available when it comes to where they rest and dine,” says Terri Petrick, president of AAA East Central. “These hotels and restaurants represent the best of the best and consistently pass the test of discerning AAA inspectors.”
For more than 80 years, AAA’s professional inspectors have conducted in-person property evaluations. AAA is the only entity using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities.
To earn the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and, finally, review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility. All AAA Diamond Program hotels and restaurants are re-evaluated annually to ensure they provide the best experience for travelers and diners.
Now more than ever, travelers want peace of mind when choosing where to stay. AAA enhanced inspections with ATP surface testing, the same technology used to verify cleanliness in the healthcare and food service industries. Inspected clean hotels have passed inspections with ATP surface testing so travelers can rest assured rooms are as clean as possible.