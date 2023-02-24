AAA has announced this year’s Four Diamond Hotel and Restaurant Designations, which include seven hotels and two restaurants in Western Pennsylvania — including The Lodge at Glendorn in Bradford.

These establishments mark their spot on an exclusive list of more than 1,700 Four Diamond hotels and more than 600 Four Diamond restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. AAA Four Diamond hotels and restaurants represent just 4.8% of all establishments in the Diamond Program.

