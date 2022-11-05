PITTSBURGH — With the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, motorists will be presented with challenges that could impact pedestrian safety.

AAA East Central recommends motorists prepare for potential challenges associated with changes in sleep patterns, brighter morning commutes and darker evening commutes. Researchers at Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University have found that the effects of the time change on motorists have been shown to last up to two weeks.

