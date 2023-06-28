PITTSBURGH — Since Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, AAA East Central has answered more than 75,000 calls for roadside assistance. The top calls have been for towing, dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts. With record-setting numbers of Americans expected to hit the road this weekend for July Fourth celebrations, AAA recommends automotive measures to avoid preventable breakdowns.
AAA projects that this Independence Day weekend will see a record-setting 43.2 million people driving 50 miles or more away from home. Moreover, AAA expects to rescue more than 400,000 motorists nationwide. In the interest of roadway safety, it’s crucial to ensure vehicles are in proper working condition before taking any trips.
“As the summer travel season heats up, we are seeing thousands of calls for towing assistance, usually due to a variety of mechanical issues, along with calls for dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts,” said Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “Many of these calls could be prevented by taking your vehicle to a trusted repair facility for a checkup before leaving on that summer road trip.”
To help avoid potential roadside issues, AAA recommends the following:
- Check for a spare tire: Before purchasing a car, check that the vehicle includes a spare tire. If it doesn’t, consider adding one as an option. Tire inflator kits — which have replaced spare tires on tens of millions of vehicles – cannot remedy all types of tire damage.
- Check tires: At least once a month, check the tire pressure to ensure proper inflation. This affects tire wear and vehicle handling. Tires should be rotated based on the manufacturer’s recommended schedule for the vehicle.
- Lockouts: AAA recommends motorists take special care of their “smart keys” and keyless entry fobs. Always take keys when exiting the car, avoid exposing keyless-entry remote or smart keys to water and always replace the key or fob battery when recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.
- Battery: AAA recommends that drivers have their vehicle’s battery tested when it reaches three years of age and on an annual basis thereafter. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service offers free battery testing for AAA members.
- Pack an emergency kit: A recent AAA survey shows that more than 40 percent of motorists do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle. AAA recommends that every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit, which includes a mobile phone and car charger; a flashlight with extra batteries; a first-aid kit; drinking water; extra snacks/food for your travelers and any pets; battery booster cables; and emergency flares or reflectors.
- Ahead of any planned trips, schedule a vehicle check-up: Take time to arrange an appointment with a certified technician like those who participate in AAA’s Approved Auto Repair (AAR) program. Garages that participate in the AAR program offer qualified technicians and a wide range of professional repair services. Roadside assistance is also available on the free Auto Club App where motorists can also track in real time the location of their assigned service vehicle.