Live Casino! Pittsburgh

The $150 million Live Casino! Pittsburgh opened in a former Bon-Ton store space in Westmoreland County.

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — In Pennsylvania these days, some old department stores don't fade away. They just trade their sportswear for slot machines.

At Westmoreland Mall, for instance, a former Bon-Ton store is now home to Live! Casino Pittsburgh, an 80,000-square-foot gambling venue featuring 750 slot machines and 40 table games that opened in late 2020.

