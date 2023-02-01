BRMC Candy Gram

Here is a sample Candy Gram. The Bradford Regional Medical Center is holding a fundraiser this Valentine’s Day offering Candy Grams from parents to students at local schools for $1.

 Photo provided

If you are one of those people who always has a hard time choosing a Valentine’s Day gift in preparation for the February 14 holiday, you are not alone — however, this year there are more than a couple Valentine’s Day fundraisers in Bradford to help make that decision a bit easier. A win-win, you get a smile from your loved one and their appreciation and a local charity gets a donation toward a good cause.

The Learning Center is selling boxes of homemade cookies made by Tara Reid. Box sets can be purchased for $10 each in the themes of a dinosaur (You’re Dino-Mite), bee (Will you Bee Mine), bear (Love you Beary Much), ice cream cone (You Make My Heart Melt), baseball/softball (You’re a Great Catch), cat (You Are Purrfect), dog (I Woof You), waffle (I Love you A Waffle Lot), S’More (I Love You S’More), game controller (You’ve Got Game) or heart pop-it (You Make My Heart Pop). Boxes of a dozen Valentine’s themed sugar cookies are also available for $30 each. Every purchase helps support The Learning Center.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos