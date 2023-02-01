If you are one of those people who always has a hard time choosing a Valentine’s Day gift in preparation for the February 14 holiday, you are not alone — however, this year there are more than a couple Valentine’s Day fundraisers in Bradford to help make that decision a bit easier. A win-win, you get a smile from your loved one and their appreciation and a local charity gets a donation toward a good cause.
The Learning Center is selling boxes of homemade cookies made by Tara Reid. Box sets can be purchased for $10 each in the themes of a dinosaur (You’re Dino-Mite), bee (Will you Bee Mine), bear (Love you Beary Much), ice cream cone (You Make My Heart Melt), baseball/softball (You’re a Great Catch), cat (You Are Purrfect), dog (I Woof You), waffle (I Love you A Waffle Lot), S’More (I Love You S’More), game controller (You’ve Got Game) or heart pop-it (You Make My Heart Pop). Boxes of a dozen Valentine’s themed sugar cookies are also available for $30 each. Every purchase helps support The Learning Center.
The Learning Center Valentine’s Cookie sale runs until Saturday, so place an order quickly, before time expires. All cookie orders will be delivered to the school on Monday, Feb. 13 — Just in time for holiday.
This next one is less of a fundraiser and more of a spirits raiser, for those selfless individuals who are looking to brighten a lonely individual’s day. This Valentine’s Day the Bradford Ecumenical Home and Chapel Ridge are looking for people to join their #CupidCrew to “spread love to older adults, help combat feelings of isolation and strengthen our universal need for connection.”
The Bradford Ecumenical Home invites folks to help spread love by sending cards to their residents this Valentine’s Day. Cards can be dropped off to either the Ecumenical Home or Chapel Ridge anytime between now and Feb. 13. Cards can also be mailed to Bradford Ecumenical Home, Attn: Activities Department, 100 St. Francis Drive, Bradford, PA 16701 or Chapel Ridge, Attn: Activities Department, 200 St. Francis Drive, Bradford PA 16701.
The Bradford Ecumenical Home is also holding a chocolate covered strawberries fundraiser for the romantic day ahead. These homemade, milk chocolate covered strawberries will be a perfect gift and treat for that someone special, a favorite employee, teacher, friend or frankly, just for yourself. The last day to place an order for six strawberries at $9 is Wednesday, Feb. 8. Call the Ecumenical Home at (814) 368-5648 to place an order. All orders will need to be retrieved by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is in on the Valentine’s Day fundraising fun as well this year — selling Valentine’s Day Candy Grams for only a $1. The BRMC staff has also already been granted permission to drop off purchased Candy Grams at schools for a single student or entire classrooms.
Each of the Candy Grams contains a message, and there are four to choose from: Hope you have a day filled with lots of love and tasty treats; Hope your day is as special as you are; You melt my heart; or You Rock. If purchasing the Candy Gram in person, a personal message can be written.
To purchase, stop by the hospital and the Candy Grams will be available in the BRMC Heartstrings Gift Shop, Foundation Office and the Volunteer Office. To purchase online email vcrouse@brmc.com with the following information: Child name (first and last), Grade, Teacher, and the message, from the above choices, wanted on the card. Payment can be made through Paypal using the link, Paypal.Me/BHF226.
What a perfect way to surprise a child during school for Valentine’s Day. The sale ends Friday, Feb. 10 and the cards will be delivered Monday, Feb. 13.