During her 105 years of life, Evelyn Nettie Stewart Allen had owned a musket, sword and picture of her grandfather who served in the Civil War, worked in the Eldred Munitions plant during World War II, labored at numerous jobs and volunteered countless hours.

Even more amazing with the centenarian is the fact that she raised a family of five children with two husbands, all of whom she survived, as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandson.

