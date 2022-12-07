During her 105 years of life, Evelyn Nettie Stewart Allen had owned a musket, sword and picture of her grandfather who served in the Civil War, worked in the Eldred Munitions plant during World War II, labored at numerous jobs and volunteered countless hours.
Even more amazing with the centenarian is the fact that she raised a family of five children with two husbands, all of whom she survived, as well as two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
On Dec. 24, Evelyn, who is affectionately called Nanny by her grandchildren, relatives and loved ones, will turn 105 at her residence in Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport.
Born the day before Christmas in 1917 in Oswayo Township to Christina Anna Ryland Stewart and Ernest Washington Stewart, Nanny is the product of a patriotic family. Her paternal grandfather, Jerome Stewart, fought in the Civil War leaving behind his musket, sword and picture that Nanny eventually gave to her grandson, who is retired from the United States Air Force.
Colleen Ramsey, Nanny’s granddaughter, shared information from her grandmother’s life. She said first and foremost is the fact that her grandmother is the most “selfless, uncomplaining and dedicated woman to her family, her country and her hometown that we know.”
Ramsey said that during Nanny’s childhood, she attended school in Oswayo and Shinglehouse. She married Clarence Kelligan and had four children, Dorla, Marlene, Keith and Shirlee. On July 8, 1944, she married Merle Allen and they had one daughter, Sheila.
“Evelyn worked at the Eldred Munitions plant during WWII filling tetryl bags for the bombs,” Ramsey said of her grandmother’s early adulthood. “She had to ride a bus an hour each way to work every day along with all the other women who worked there.”
Steve Appleby, curator of the Eldred World War II Museum, said Evelyn was called the “Sunshine Girl” at the plant as she had developed a yellow tint to her skin, likely from working with tetryl.
“There were a couple of places in the plant where (the workers) mixed certain munitions, some were incendiary devices or high explosives,” Appleby explained. “I think it was in the high explosives area where they worked,”
Appleby said women who worked in those areas of the plant often had skin that turned orange or yellow. Many of the women didn’t complain about the skin discoloration, figuring they were carrying out their patriotic duty while men served, and sometimes died, in the war.
In the ensuing years, Nanny worked at Galeton Production and Smith’s Drug Store, which later became Buchanan Brothers Pharmacy. For several years, she and her husband Merle also owned and operated the Blarney Stone tavern in Ladona, located at the corner of Routes 6 and 872 near Coudersport.
In addition, she volunteered for the Red Cross Bloodmobile, and opened and volunteered for the Charles Cole Memorial Gift Shop for more than 25 years, well into her 90s.
She is a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, former member of Catholic Daughters and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 192 Ladies Auxiliary.
She now has 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 46 great-great grandchildren.
“Evelyn has taken care of just about every grandchild and great-grandchild at one time or another, as well as many neighborhood kids along the way,” Ramsey recalled.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren remember a Nanny who made some of their clothes, babysat most of them, baked “a lot of goodies” and taught some of them how to make homemade bread.
They also remember a Nanny who “made the most delicious fried bread dough ever.”
When Ramsey asked her grandmother if she had any hobbies during her lifetime, she determinedly looked and stated, “I worked all my life! I didn’t have time for hobbies.”
Nanny, however, didn’t include her pastime of working crosswords, which she enjoys and still masters despite failing eyesight.
“Now that her sight is gone, I’m the eyes and she’s the brains,” Ramsey commented. “She can still answer the clues in sometimes as little as five seconds! We are not allowed to cheat and look it up, either.”
An example of her mastery of the puzzles occurred recently when Nanny was asked to provide a five-letter word that means hairnet.
“She instantly said ‘Snood’ and I replied ‘What the heck is a snood and how did you know that?’ Her response was ‘That’s what they used to call a hairnet and I am almost 105, you know!’”
On a final note, Ramsey shared a few “Nannyisms” from her grandmother.
When asked how she feels, Nanny will reply, ”I’m sick in bed with my feet in the woodbox.”
Sometimes she will also say, “My get up and go got up and went!”
And when others have commented to her that they are tired of working, have to drive a distance to work or any other complaint, her answer is “Well, at least you have a job!”