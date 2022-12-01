NPRC at CareerLink Education Day

A family visits with a representative from Northern Pennsylvania Regional College during the PA CareerLink Education Day event on Wednesday. The event was a way to provide potential students with information about the variety of schools available in this region, as well as what each school offers.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

Pennsylvania CareerLink, a seamless referral office dedicated to assisting McKean County residents in education and career goals, held an Education Day Wednesday at its 40 Davis St. location in Bradford.

Education Day brought together representatives from area schools of higher learning as well as a recruiter from the US Army to meet with anyone interested in learning about their options.

