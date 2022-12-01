Pennsylvania CareerLink, a seamless referral office dedicated to assisting McKean County residents in education and career goals, held an Education Day Wednesday at its 40 Davis St. location in Bradford.
Education Day brought together representatives from area schools of higher learning as well as a recruiter from the US Army to meet with anyone interested in learning about their options.
Amanda Stewart, adult educator from Seneca Highland Intermediate Unit Nine, organized the event and said, “we wanted to gather the many schools and agencies in one place to create a one-stop-shop for clients to gather as much information as they could. One of our goals at CareerLink is to show those that we serve what is out there.”
Potential students and their families met with staff from the Bradford Regional Medical Center’s School of Radiology, Venango Tech Center, Jamestown Community College, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, and Triangle Tech.
CareerLink is a big umbrella, Stewart explained, “we have an education side, that’s me, then there is a career side, EQQS that offer workforce solutions. We also work with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and have a veteran representative on staff.”
CareerLink also works with the Bureau of Workforce Partnership and Operations, state staff who assist job seekers.
Choices are important. Showing there is a pathway to education and career is what matters most to the staff at CareerLink.
Talent Development Specialist Ashley Hulings agreed, “we all work together, all the departments here work as one, it’s seamless. We share clients and guide them through the process they need to succeed.”
Stewart added, “we want to create a successful future for everyone in our area.” She also noted that CareerLink has help for those who desire to earn their Secondary School Diploma (GED Testing) or are looking for remedial math and reading assistance.
The Education Day, sponsored by the Blaisdell Foundation, L.B. Davis Water Well Drilling, and Fox’s Pizza, was only one event.
The agency has monthly activities for anyone interested. In December, CareerLink offers workshops in budgeting, optimizing a resume, the art of interviewing, computer basics, and many others. There are virtual area job clubs and connection cafes for networking. And, once the new year begins, career fairs will start back up.
The events and programming are free and open to all in McKean County to participate. Call (814) 363-9100 for more information.