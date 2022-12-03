Hunter's alternatives

With a little imagination, an unsuccessful hunting trip becomes a trip among “monsters” made by the shapes of nature.

 Photo by Bill Robertson

Public land shrinks more and more each hunting season, and along with it, the amount of game available.

Instead of getting frustrated, an enterprising hunter has many alternatives. First, he can venture into the woods primarily to enjoy the beauty he finds there amid frozen streams and beech thickets of bright orange leaves. Hemlocks covered with snowy coats are also a wonder to behold.

