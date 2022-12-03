Public land shrinks more and more each hunting season, and along with it, the amount of game available.
Instead of getting frustrated, an enterprising hunter has many alternatives. First, he can venture into the woods primarily to enjoy the beauty he finds there amid frozen streams and beech thickets of bright orange leaves. Hemlocks covered with snowy coats are also a wonder to behold.
If pursuing big bucks becomes futile, a nimrod can explore a haunted forest for an even more challenging adventure. The trees there have knothole eyes and stretched mouths that denote the unknown horror pervading the place. Bare limbs rattle like bones, too, and elusive ravens and owls create a chilling racket.
Monsters reside on these ghostly hilltops, as well. Some, like the blowdown creature, will entangle its prey and then eat him from the toes up.
The grizzly tree is even more ferocious. His maw is always open and dripping with froth. His breath alone will knock down an intruder at twenty paces.
A hunter, then, has other pursuits awaiting him if there’s a scarcity of turkeys, grouse, or traditional big game. He should still go armed into the field and obey all safety regulations.
He also should watch for wardens, for the game commission has already placed a bag limit on supernatural creatures.
The latest regulations are available online.
(Robertson is a local author of historical fiction, poetry, horror and supernatural stories. He has more than 60 books in print.)