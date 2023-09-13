At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Governor Josh Shapiro and representatives of law enforcement announced that escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante had been found and was once again in custody.
The governor and other speakers were quick to point out that the manhunt had been a group effort, coordinated between several law enforcement agencies from the local to the federal level, as well as contributions from the public and private organizations.
Here’s a quick list of groups, people, and even other species that were involved in the search.
Pennsylvania State Police
The search for Cavalcante was led by the Pennsylvania State Police, an organization that Shapiro said was “the finest law enforcement agency in the United States of America.”
Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris also thanked “the women and men of the Pennsylvania State Police,” adding, “Thank you for your hard work and your diligence.”
The PSP manhunt was led by Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, whom Paris said “was tasked with setting this operation up, and my confidence in him is marrow-deep.”
The actual arrest was made with a combined force of PSP troopers and US Customs and Border Protection agents, consisting of their tactical BORTAC and SERT teams, respectively.
K-9 units
The actual arrest was made when the PSP and US Border Protection agents approached Cavalcante, who attempted to escape through thick brush. A canine unit was instrumental in his capture, Bivens said, in addition to the canines used to help track fugitives by scent.
“Canines play a very important role, not only for tracking, but also for in a circumstance like this, safely capturing someone,” he said. “Far better that we’re able to release a patrol dog like this, and have them subdue the individual, than have to use lethal force.”
Federal agencies
Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris and Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan mentioned assistance throughout various phases of the search from numerous federal agencies, including the US Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Marshalls, the Department of Emergency Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In a more detailed discussion on the arrest, Bivens said that Cavalcante was initially spotted by a fixed-wing DEA aircraft. And a US Customs and Border Protection’s BORTAC team took part in the actual arrest.
Chester County District Attorney and Sheriff’s Office
Shapiro and Paris noted that the county’s district attorney, Deb Ryan, along with chief county detective David Sassa, were also instrumental.
“We had weather problems, terrain problems, and a ton of obstacles that prevented our capture from occurring as expediently as we wanted,” said Ryan. “We have the best people in the business, and we never lost faith that this capture would occur. We knew it was just a matter of time.”
Ryan also specifically mentioned assistance from the Chester County Detectives and the sheriff’s department, in addition to the aforementioned state and federal agencies, noting that “every single person who went out into the field in most horrendous conditions” to make sure the arrest could happen, and that “the scope of this manhunt was extremely impressive.”
Municipal partners
Paris made mention of partners working in municipalities “too numerous to mention here” across Chester, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks counties, who also assisted throughout the process.
“We could not have done this without everyone,” he said.
The Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company
Paris specifically thanked the fire company for serving as a base for the manhunt in the area.
“The hospitality that they have shown us, the logistics that you need to bring to bear on an operation like this - we would have been hard-pressed to do that without them being good hosts to us,” he said.
“And we thank this firehouse for housing us,” Ryan said. “We know we disrupted their lives for a while.”
Local businesses
During the press conference, a reporter asked about contributions made to the search by local businesses, including reports of food donations from the likes of Landhope Farms and Wawa.
In response, Bivens did not mention specific contributions, “because I will absolutely miss many,” but did note that they have been “compiling a list” of businesses who made such contributions and were deserving of thanks.
“Some of those that you mentioned have been outstanding supporters of us, and I thank them,” he said. “We will publish a list of all who helped us out because we are very, very appreciative. That level of support is one of the things that allows our people to focus on the task at hand.”
The public of Chester County
In addition to law enforcement agencies and officers, the residents of the surrounding areas received many thanks from the speakers. Bivens said that local contributions ranged from cases of water to thank-you cards from school students.
“I had some third-grade students stop by yesterday and drop off letters and notes of support for all of these responders,” he said. “We put them out for them to see at briefing times. That’s the kind of support we saw from this community.”
“We had a tremendous assist from the public here in Chester County,” Shapiro said. “I want to say thank you to the public for their vigilance. Thank you for the constructive tips that they shared. Thank you for remaining on guard.”
Shapiro noted that “this has been a concerning and trying time for each and every one of you in the region, and we want to thank you for your support of law enforcement and support of your effort that led to this capture today.”
“We appreciate your support, and we appreciate the dedication and generosity that you have shown us,” added Paris. “We are in your debt. This was a major operation. We know that it has affected your lives and we’re very much appreciative of that support.”