PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — While everyone is questioning the future of the Pennsylvania House, so is House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton.
Democrats won a majority of seats in the state House in the November election. But three vacancies — one from a death and two from resignations after members won higher office — put Democrats at a two-seat disadvantage on the first day of legislative session earlier this month. Immediately after the election, McClinton, whose district includes a portions of Philadelphia and Delaware County, was expected to take the speaker's gavel and become the first woman and second Black person to lead the state House.
Instead, all House Democrats and GOP leaders supported Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, to be the new House speaker.
McClinton, the first woman to lead a caucus on the state House floor, told The Inquirer she's now unsure if she'll get to take this next history-making role as speaker of the House.
McClinton said she is prepared to be a fair speaker for the state House. But does she expect to take the speaker's gavel any time soon?
"The answer is, I don't know," she said. "I've been blessed and honored to make history in the House with my current role, as the only woman to be a floor leader in the oldest legislative body in the nation, as the first woman in my caucus to be caucus chair, and I would love to be the first woman to be speaker of the House."
McClinton previously had not answered questions about whether she expects Rozzi to step down after Democrats take the majority.
Rozzi could resign as speaker at any time, allowing for new speaker elections. Otherwise, the House would need a two-thirds majority vote to recall a speaker.
For now, the Philadelphia Democrat will do what's best for her party, she said, though she still hopes to one day be the state's first woman — and first Black woman — to be speaker of the House.
"How does it feel? For me, it just feels like a dream deferred," she added, invoking the iconic Langston Hughes poem "Harlem."
"I just look at it as if Republicans wanted to start this session with a strong start, you know, they should have just voted for me," she said. "Because I talked to them about this in early December, but they said they couldn't. And now they're complaining. So they have to look themselves in the mirror and ask why they stopped what could have been a wonderful, historic day."
FIRST PRIORITIES FOR DEMOCRATS
Democrats are expected to take the majority after Feb. 7, when three special elections in Allegheny County are scheduled. Each vacancy is in a solidly blue district.
Once Democrats take the reins, McClinton reaffirmed that her caucus is committed to passing a constitutional amendment to allow adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse a two-year window to file civil suit against their abusers or the institutions that protected them.
After that, McClinton said, her caucus will "continue to put people first over special interests and politics" by taking on issues like public school funding and the minimum wage.
We want to ensure that all of the things we have prioritized in the minority that we're now able to see legislative wins on, things like fairly funding our schools, things like raising the minimum wage — these are issues that are wildly popular among Pennsylvanians of every political affiliation, but unfortunately politics has stood in the way of the people getting that victory.
However, Democratic leaders will still have to work with the GOP-controlled Senate to get any legislation to the governor's desk.
"We have to have realistic [proposals], because we want it to pass the Senate, which is still very Republican," McClinton said.
For now, the House doors will remain locked while members continue meeting to find a compromise on the chamber's rules for the session, Rozzi said earlier this week. He is working with a select group of three Democrats and three Republicans to solve the state's partisan gridlock, as well as hosting listening tour events around the state to source ideas from constituents.
No legislating can happen until the rules and committee assignments are finalized.
Many Democrats have stayed mum over the last few weeks as they await further information from their leaders. McClinton said she maintains a "positive working relationship" with Rozzi.
However, McClinton isn't involved with the speaker's work group or the listening tour, she said. She'll wait to hear from the three Democratic members — Reps. Morgan Cephas of Philadelphia, Peter Schweyer of Lehigh County and Tim Briggs of Montgomery County — for updates.
