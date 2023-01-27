Joanna McClinton

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (at microphones) could be on the cusp of being the first woman speaker of the Pennsylvania House.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — While everyone is questioning the future of the Pennsylvania House, so is House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton.

Democrats won a majority of seats in the state House in the November election. But three vacancies — one from a death and two from resignations after members won higher office — put Democrats at a two-seat disadvantage on the first day of legislative session earlier this month. Immediately after the election, McClinton, whose district includes a portions of Philadelphia and Delaware County, was expected to take the speaker's gavel and become the first woman and second Black person to lead the state House.

