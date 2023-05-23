On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion, meant to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died in World War I — and just a few years later, in 1924 the distribution of poppies became a national program of all American Legions. Representing the poppy during the 2023 Memorial Day Parade in Bradford the American Legion Post 108 has chosen Spencer White, for her second year in a row.
While the Legion is still putting the final touches on the parade’s line-up, according to organizer Judy Keyes, they have announced not only their 2023 Little Miss Poppy, but their parade’s grand marshal and key speaker, as well.
Alex “Dick” Freeman, 96, was just one day past his 17th birthday when he joined the U.S. Navy and headed to basic training. Freeman served in World War II on the U.S.S. Boston, which saw much action in the South Pacific. The U.S.S. Boston earned one of the most impressive records of any ship in the Pacific theater.
“We were under attack by the Japanese fighters when an enemy boat was heading straight for our position,” Freeman recalled. “I handed the 40mm ammunition to the gunner and he shot it out just before it could harm us — or I wouldn’t be sitting here today.”
Another time while still fighting in the South Pacific, Freeman woke feeling ill so he headed to “sick bay” to find out what ailed him — since the doctors couldn’t find any immediate cause for his discomfort they sent him back to his duties.
“While under fire the corpsman came running, yelling ‘Freeman, Freeman get back to base right now.’ When I returned to sick bay I was told my appendix was about to burst and I had to have it out right then,” Freeman said.
Freeman also served during the Korean War before coming back to the states. He returned to the area in 1980 and opened the Holiday Inn, managing the facility until he retired in 2000. Freeman said he was honored and “so, very happy” to be given the honor of being grand marshal of this year’s Memorial Day Parade. “There aren’t too many of us left these days,” he remarked.
Freeman said he would offer any young person, who is questioning their path after high school, the same advice — which is “go into the Navy!! You will be able to retire in just 20 years and still have enough time left in life to have a civilian career, while receiving your retirement benefits.”
White and Freeman are not the only two parade celebrities who have been announced recently by the Legion — the main speaker for the Memorial Day Parade celebrations has been announced as Ruth Fairchild. She joined the Army in July of 1982 where she served as an operating room technician. She served in Operation Desert Shield/ Desert Storm and was honorably discharged after 12 years of service.
Fairchild has a vast array of military awards from the Meritorious Service Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, to the Southwest Asia Service Medal, the Kuwait Medal for the Liberation of Kuwait and many more.
Today, Fairchild spends her time providing services for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), working from the post level all the way up to the national level as a member of the National Security and Foreign Affairs Committee and the National Surgeon General from 2018 to 2019.
Her services with the Army and VFW have coincided with her personal life, after leaving the Army. After her honorable discharge she started working at Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Del., where she was an operating room technician and central service supervisor for 21 years, with the last three years as the Materials Management team lead.
Fairchild is a gold life member of Neshannock Post 315 in New Castle, Del. In her spare time, she is in a dart league, a bowling league and enjoys both reading and writing, as well as playing with her two dogs.
According to Keyes of the American Legion Post 108, more information pertaining to the line-up and participants of the upcoming 2023 Memorial Day Parade will be announced in a later edition of The Era.