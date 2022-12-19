Candlelight Remembrance

Over a hundred luminaries were lit in honor of loved ones who passed and were served by the Dusenbury family at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse.

 Photo submitted

SHINGLEHOUSE — A Candlelight Remembrance service was held by Kevin and Patty Dusenbury, owners of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Saturday.

There were 124 luminaries lit, 121 of which were for loved ones served by the Dusenbury family in 2022. Family members were invited to light their loved one’s candle. If they were not able to be present, that candle was still lit in remembrance of that loved one.

