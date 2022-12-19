SHINGLEHOUSE — A Candlelight Remembrance service was held by Kevin and Patty Dusenbury, owners of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Saturday.
There were 124 luminaries lit, 121 of which were for loved ones served by the Dusenbury family in 2022. Family members were invited to light their loved one’s candle. If they were not able to be present, that candle was still lit in remembrance of that loved one.
Due to the problems during the pandemic, the Dusenburys did not have an in-person service in 2020 or 2021. A candle was lit in remembrance of those that passed away in 2020 and for those that passed in 2021.
An additional candle was lit in memory of all those served during the 100 years the firm has been in existence.
Owner Kevin J. Dusenbury said, “The holidays are very hard on families who have lost loved ones. We host this service to honor and remember these loved ones and their families.”
This year’s service marked the 16th year the Dusenburys have held a Candlelight Remembrance service at the funeral home, which was started in 2007 by the Dusenbury family, inspired by Kevin Dusenbury, Jr. while a student at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.