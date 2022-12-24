Almost a decade ago, Bradford area first responders — the City of Bradford police and fire departments, put their heads together to come up with a charity to help local children enjoy their Christmas.
Already in the area the ELF Fund served many children, however even with the ELF Funds generosity they were still unable to reach every family in need — especially once the pandemic hit in 2020.
To make up the difference the 911 Toy Express was created so that ALL area children would be able to wake up Christmas morning to at least a few surprises from Santa Claus.
Parents of children, aged 0 to 17, who are currently attending school within the Bradford Area School District were eligible to submit an application for the 911 Toy Express to the City of Bradford Police no later than Dec. 15, via electronic or printed form.
“We received quite an outstanding number of applications this holiday season; Possibly the most we have had since I began running the drive approximately five years ago,” explained Officer Shelby Fuqua. “It is such a heartwarming feeling to know that between our group’s ability to fill every application received and the ELF Fund’s hard work to fulfill the generous amount of requests they receive annually that we are able to help as many local children as possible through the donations gathered during these two toy drives.”
The annual 911 Toy Express accepted donations of new toys or financial contributions. Area residents who donated brought their items to the City of Bradford Fire Department or the police station — however, there were also extra donation boxes set up at Tops Supermarket and the Dollar General near the post office. All monetary donations of cash and checks were brought directly to the police station, according to Fuqua.
“A young local woman deserves a bit of recognition,” said Fuqua, who continued, “MacKenzee Miller, a student at Bradford Area High School is an amazing young girl, with a truly giving spirit.
“Every year, since Miller was in the fourth grade, for her birthday she has refused traditional presents,” Fuqua said. “In lieu of presents for her birthday, Miller prefers to take donations for the 911 Toy Express drive — requesting money or new kids toys for the toy drive. Now that she is in high school her empathy for our cause has never wavered and there have been years where she has even donated her own hard earned money to the toy drive — Miller is a remarkable young woman,” stated Fuqua.
Another dependable contributor to the 911 Toy Express drive annually is the Blaisdell Foundation, Fuqua confirmed.
Once the deadline of the 15th had passed the donated toys were all gathered in one location to be sorted. According to Fuqua the ladies of the Eagles Auxiliary lent a huge helping hand during the sorting process.
Once the toys have all been sorted and inventoried the group then uses the monetary donations to go shopping at Ollie’s in Olean, N.Y. to purchase additional toys so that all toys given out are age appropriate. “Ollie’s was beyond kind enough to offer our charity a generous discount,” recounted Fuqua.
All of the toys were dispersed on Tuesday, according to Fuqua. Donated items were handed to the parents of the family, and all gifts presented were given anonymously.
“Our group goal is that parents can escape the watchful eyes of their children to pick up the toys from the central fire hall, however if this is not possible we do our best to deliver the gifts without the children knowing,” explained Fuqua.
Then on Christmas morning the children get a wonderful surprise of gifts under the tree, while parents remain grateful to be able to keep the magi of Santa Claus alive and thriving for another year.