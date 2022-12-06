Toy drive

Every child deserves a little Christmas magic.

There’s still time to be a part of bringing that magic to children in the Bradford Area School District whose families are less fortunate. The City of Bradford Police and Fire departments are working together again this year on the 9-1-1 Toy Express, an annual drive to help children from birth to age 17 who have not been assisted by other programs, like Toys for Tots or the ELF Fund, to make sure to reach as many families as possible.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos