Every child deserves a little Christmas magic.
There’s still time to be a part of bringing that magic to children in the Bradford Area School District whose families are less fortunate. The City of Bradford Police and Fire departments are working together again this year on the 9-1-1 Toy Express, an annual drive to help children from birth to age 17 who have not been assisted by other programs, like Toys for Tots or the ELF Fund, to make sure to reach as many families as possible.
“Right now we are currently accepting applications,” said Officer Shelby Fuqua, organizer. “Our application deadline is the 11th.”
Applications can be accessed through either department’s Facebook page.
“We are also accepting toys,” Fuqua said, explaining donations can be dropped off at the police station, the Central Fire Station on Chestnut Street, or in the collection box at Tops.
The Dollar General by the Post Office on Boylston Street asks shoppers if they want to buy a toy for the toy drive, she said. “They collect an insane amount of toys.”
Financial donations are welcome, too. If there are more applications than toys, Fuqua gets to go shopping for more.
“My love language is gift-giving, so it’s so fun,” she said with a laugh, adding it’s one of the best parts of the toy drive for her, knowing the generosity of the community is making it possible to give children a happy Christmas. And getting to shop.
Last year, about 120 kids and 60 to 70 families were helped. With the applications, the recipients are asked to fill out their likes and dislikes, their age, gender and name.
“I really try as hard as I can to get everything I can on there,” Fuqua said. “Sometimes people ask for video games, but we can’t give things that are so expensive.”
After the deadline is passed, the police and fire departments pick a night to get started with sorting and organizing, matching up gifts with applications.
“It takes about three days to sort everything,” she said. “Then we stuff all the gifts in a bag and go out the door.”
While some prefer to pick up the gifts, the police and fire departments deliver a lot of them, along with family members and helpers. “We take them in the police car to the house,” Fuqua said. “We do cut it pretty close to Christmas. We will do the deliveries about the 19th and 20th.”
Police officers and firemen often see children when their family is having an emergency, and being able to see families and know you’re making a difference is a gift in and of itself, Fuqua said.
“My first year, I had a woman who didn’t really trust us,” she said, speaking of the police. “I delivered her bag of toys and I’ve had a good relationship with her ever since.
“It puts the Christmas cheer back in us,” Fuqua added.
None of it would be possible without such a caring and generous community, she said.
“The community has always been so amazing. There are so many wonderful people in this town.”
And former residents come through for the children, too. Fuqua said one year, a woman who used to live in Bradford sent boxes and boxes of classic wooden trains and porcelain dolls.
“People are just absolutely amazing, how giving they are,” she said. “It makes you feel good about our community.”
The emergency responders also keep an eye out for families who suffer a tragedy in the holiday season, and reach out to them to help with a Christmas meal, clothing and toys.
“It’s so heartwarming knowing you are making such a difference in a family’s life,” Fuqua said.