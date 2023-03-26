Chocolate factory explosion

Firefighters, police and rescue workers continue the search Saturday, March 25, 2023, for people reported missing after an explosion Friday at the R.M. Palmer Co. in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

WEST READING (AP) — A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania.

West Reading Borough Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed the body of a fourth victim was found under debris early Sunday at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in the borough of West Reading, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia. 

