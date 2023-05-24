SMETHPORT — Seven McKean County 4-H members attended the PA 4-H Animal Science Camp on May 19th – 21st at University Park.
The members were able to choose the track they were most interested in. McKean County members took part in the dairy, livestock, and equine tracks. Members engaged in workshops devoted to animal science and best management practices. Some of the amazing sessions included ultra sounding calf lungs, reproductive lesson from select sires, equine suturing techniques, shoeing a horse, mortality composting, proper calving techniques and management and a lot of anatomy.
Along with learning about animal science, the members were able to stay in the dorms on Main Campus and use the dining hall. This paired with the professor-led labs allowed members to see what it would be like to attend college. Also, the members were given time to bond through team building led by the State Council and free time to play games like volleyball, kickball, cornhole, and board games. Finally, before heading home, members hiked up the hill to enjoy some tasty ice cream from the Berkey Creamery
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find a local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.