The third-annual learning festival returns to Northwestern Pennsylvania, opening moments of curiosity, wonder, and discovery for children, parents, caregivers, and educators, from May 4 to 23.
The event is paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days festivals happening across 15 regions across the United States, including 6 regions within Pennsylvania, and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The majority of events are free to youth and families.
In McKean County, Mount Jewett Memorial Library’s Summer Fun Tie Dye Party 2023 takes place 4-5 p.m. on May 17 to get ready for the summer in style. Remake Days of Pennsylvania is the host of awesome events, just like this one, across the state to help get children and adults back to having fun while learning. Pre-registration is required for t-shirt ordering. Contact Kelly Hughes at librarian@mtjewettlibrary.org for more information.
In addition to the Children’s Interactive Festival and the Free Comic Book Day, there are a few other events happening in Warren County as part of Remake Learning Days.
The first one, Robots, Bees, and Mice Oh My!, takes place from 6-7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center, located at 207 Second Ave. in Warren. This event is free and geared to children ages 4-10 years old.
Kids will learn and play with basic coding skills in a computer free, kid friendly atmosphere. They will learn to code using robotic mice and bees, video-game type apps, and board games. This introduction to coding reinforces STEM skills of counting, cause-and-effect, and positional directions.
For more information, contact Jennifer Madigan at jmadigan@jdfamilycenter.org
Hikers Host Boy Scouts, is an event to further educate Boy Scouts in nature’s ways. The Allegheny Outdoor Club will host the group at the Allegheny National Forest Recreation Area at Hearts Content on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 10 a.m. Scouts will learn about bird banding, GPS use, and tree identification.
In its 54th years of non-motorized outdoor activities in the forests surrounding Warren, the Club will host a group of 15-30 Boy Scouts ages 14 to 18 on a six-hour hour event, in an old growth forest, which includes aged towering white pines and hemlocks, is comprised of 120-acres of never-logged trees and is traversed by a oft-used interpretive trail. Qualified individuals will school and interact with the scouts throughout the event.
The hike is free to all and the activities will be held rain or shine; with one exception, the presence of lightning and high winds could be grounds for cancellation.
Contact Bill Massa at BillMassa81@gmail.com for more information.
At the Crary Art Gallery, located at 511 Market St. in Warren, all ages are invited to take part in Plaster, Sculpt, and Scan: A Family Art Adventure, a family-friendly project, a QR code scavenger hunt, with refreshments.
Barb Kersey, one of the Crary Art Gallery board members, will lead participants in a plaster cast clay molding and sculpting project, while Regina Russell and Kristine Peterson will lead the Scavenger Hunt. The event is free on May 19 from 5-8 p.m.
For more information, contact Pat Evans at Homewood640@verizon.net
Additional events a little further out of the area include:
Take flight as ornithologists, experiencing what scientists do to monitor the health of bird species, such as bird banding, with Audubon Community Nature Center (https://remakelearningdays.org/event/bird-banding/
- )
- Worm their way into vermicomposting as they explore various layers of soil, learn about worms and see the applications of composting with Armstrong Center for Community Learning (
- )
- Wade into a stream investigation, collecting and identifying macroinvertebrates and other aquatic life in Oil Creek to determine the overall health of the ecosystem with Venango Conservation District (
- )
- Have concrete fun as they paint abstract art with The Artists Hand Gallery (
- )
- Click (
- ) for a full list of 75+ events in northwestern PA.
Remake Learning Days Northwestern PA invites children and their families to make space for wonder that unlocks worlds of knowledge and fun through dynamic learning experiences.
Featured this year, the Remake Learning Days’ Career Ready Backpack Challenge offers a seamless opportunity available through Career Ready PA and The Pennsylvania Department of Education for students to obtain artifacts for their career readiness portfolio by participating in events tagged with a “backpack” across Pennsylvania. Students who participate will earn a Career Ready PA Backpack Challenge digital badge towards workforce training and career portfolio requirements. Career Ready PA will also award a banner to schools with up to 100 artifacts.