Two regional health care facilities were recently awarded much needed funding through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, and Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, announced $3.5 million in funding to support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane.
The RACP program is for the “acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects” that have a regional impact, according to the Office of the Budget.
BRMC will receive $1.07 million for a number of infrastructure upgrades, including replacing the roof at the Pavilion, elevator and Wi-Fi upgrades, emergency drop-off sidewalk and lot replacement, air conditioner upgrades, east wing cooling tower replacement and envelope building repairs.
Jill Owens, president of Upper Allegany Health Systems’ BRMC and Olean General Hospital, said, “Shane Oschman with the Office of Economic and Community Development (OECD) helped us secure the funding. We needed a co-sponsor and the OECD stepped in. This amount is the first installment of the $10 million over the next 10 years we will be awarded.”
She said she wasn’t sure when the projects would get started because they still have to apply for the actual grants for each individual project that is on the horizon.
“We hope to get as much done as we can. In addition to the roof for the Pavillion, the whole hospital is getting a Wi-Fi upgrade because the nurses and doctors rely on the web for so much now and the internet must be accessible,” Owens said. “We will also be redoing the emergency room entryway and parking lot with these funds. But what we are really hoping we can squeeze in is the repair or replacement of the main generator.”
There are a few other projects on the list as well that BRMC hopes to tackle with the RACP funding.
“I want to say thank you to Rep. Causer and Sen. Dush for their continued support,” Owens said.
Dush said the grants “will go a long way toward meeting the challenge of ensuring access to quality health care in our rural communities. I was happy to support these important investments.”
Char Floravit, CEO of the Lutheran Home, said she was ecstatic when she received the news about the funding, “This will be so great for the whole community, now we can charge full steam ahead on the projects we have been hoping to do. We didn’t want to count our chickens, so to speak, so we didn’t get too far in the plans for the new addition yet, but now we can.”
She said they knew none of it would be possible without this kind of funding.
“We are so very thankful for Sen. Dush and Rep. Causer — without their support none of this would be happening,” Floravit said.
The Lutheran Home at Kane will receive $2.44 million toward construction of a 10,700-square-foot addition that will house a new Alzheimer’s/dementia unit, with all private rooms and an energy-efficient kitchen; installation of a new generator; and renovation of the old kitchen space to provide offices and meeting facilities. There will be an enclosed, secure courtyard for residents and staff to enjoy once all of the construction is completed, Floravit said. “We will have a cafe, too.”
The Lutheran Home’s strategic plan includes the use and promotion of sustainable energy technologies and energy efficiency to positively impact the health and well-being of residents, visitors, staff, as well as the environment.
In June, LHK received a grant from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF) to perform an energy audit and ventilation review of its facilities and had already taken steps to improve energy efficiency and ventilation. The majority of the facility was upgraded to energy-efficient LED lighting several years ago, and the Lutheran Home was recently awarded a $14,700 grant from the state Department of Human Services to improve ventilation.
“While nursing homes have faced tremendous hardships in recent years, our team is undaunted and building for the future. We care for our rural region’s most vulnerable residents,” Floravit said. “We must ensure our facility and team are resilient and ready to face future challenges, whether from a changing climate, severe weather events, energy supply interruptions, or future pandemics. We believe our residents and staff deserve the very best, and that energy innovation can happen in rural places.”
This newest funding from RACP is just what LHK needed for the planned energy efficient commercial kitchen upgrade, expansion of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia unit, expanded surgical and rehabilitation rooms, and a spiritual chapel for residents, families, and staff.
Floarvit said that she will be able to move all of staff under one roof as well.
“Some of them are still in the old daycare,” she said. “It will be great to have everyone together.”
Causer said, “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to meet the needs of our residents. I was pleased to support this much-needed funding for our communities.”