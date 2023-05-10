2023 Port Allegany Wine Walk raised $7750 for youth sports

PORT ALLEGANY — The 2023 Port Allegany Wine Walk in April raised a record-breaking total of funds that were donated to various youth sport organizations.
Over the past five years, the Wine Walk has contributed almost $20,000 to local organizations, including $4,000 was donated in 2019 to the Star Hose Fire Company #1; in 2020, $2,200 went to the Community Pool/Recreation Authority (even though there was no walk that year due to COVID); $6,000 was donated in 2021 to Port Allegany Ambulance Service; in 2022, $6,500 to the S. W. Smith Library; and this year, $7,750 given to Youth Sports.
The walk featured 10 wineries and was sponsored by several area businesses.