American Bald Eagle

On Saturday, the viewing platform will be open for anyone who wants to see the American Bald Eagles congregate near the Kinzua Dam.

 Photo provided

WARREN — “Eagle Watch,” an organized event to witness the congregation, will be held at the Kinzua Dam tailwaters’ wildlife viewing platform from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The event is free to the public. Binoculars and cameras are suggested, and light refreshments will be served until the supply is exhausted.

Visitors are advised to dress warmly and bring hand-warmers, depending upon conditions.

