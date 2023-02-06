WARREN — “Eagle Watch,” an organized event to witness the congregation, will be held at the Kinzua Dam tailwaters’ wildlife viewing platform from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. The event is free to the public. Binoculars and cameras are suggested, and light refreshments will be served until the supply is exhausted.
Visitors are advised to dress warmly and bring hand-warmers, depending upon conditions.
It’s that time of winter when American Bald Eagles, young and mature, congregate at the tailwaters of the Kinzua Dam to feed, and nature enthusiasts gather on the banks of the Allegheny River to view them.
On hand to help spot eagles and other birds and to educate visitors will be Don Watts, a federally permitted bird-bander, a member of the Allegheny Outdoor Club, and an Eagle Watch participant since its inception several years ago. Following initial encouragement by Watts, the Allegheny Outdoor Club agreed to organize 2023 Eagle Watch with its partner, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Watts worked as a wildlife technician for the USDA-Forest Service and was a participant in the first PA Bird Atlas and the compiler in the second PA Bird Atlas. He has conducted breeding bird surveys for the U.S. Geological Survey and Pennsylvania Game Commission. Other knowledgeable and ardent birders will be present to assist.
The wildlife viewing platform was dedicated in 2010 as part of a larger project to attract year-round visitors to the Kinzua Dam. Eagle Watch has added greatly to its value. A new feature in 2023 is a four-space handicap accessible parking area and a short paved walking path in close proximity to the platform. Also, an improved spotting scope was installed in the summer of 2022.
General parking will be in the large parking lot below the Big Bend Visitor Center building. Visitors can view interpretive signs on the paved path from the parking area to the platform. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the project, promises to have roadways and walkways plowed in the event of a significant snowfall.
Restrooms at the Kinzua Dam’s upper level, a half-mile distance, will be open. The restrooms at the nearby Big Bend Visitor Center are currently closed. Doug Helman, Kinzua Dam project manager for the USACE, said that the Visitor Center building, however, will be open to the public during Eagle Watch.
For further information, call Bill or Mary Massa at (814) 723-2568 or Watts at (814) 730-9204.
This year’s Eagle Watch will not be an official geomeet for geocachers as it has been in the past. There was insufficient time to publicize it to meet certification.