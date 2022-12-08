WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police in Schuylkill County say two firefighters died responding to a house fire where a body was found, while two people who lived in the home got out safely.

The firefighters who died were identified as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Trooper David Beohm said.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos