WARREN — Even before the results of the 2023 Allegheny 100 Challenge (A-100) were in, one thing was clear, the weather over the weekend of the A-100 was perfect for hiking. The cool weather, sunny skies and dry trail were enjoyed by all.
The 11th Annual A-100 was held from 6 p.m. on June 9 until 8 p.m. on June 11.
The A-100 is an unsupported endurance hiking challenge with no timekeepers, no aid stations, and no finish line other than the one hikers set for themselves. Hosted by the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) chapter of the North Country Trail Association (NCTA), the A-100 challenges hikers to traverse 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles along the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCNST) through the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) in 50 hours.
The event started at the Route 66 Trailhead with NCTA Director of Development and Communication Nancy Brozek as the speaker. She emphasized how many volunteer hours the ANF Chapter of the NCTA put in to get the trail in great shape. Brozek enthusiastically encouraged all participants to enjoy the beauty of the trail as they set out to the north to meet their challenge.
This year 164 hikers participated in the event. Many came from New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio, but some of the participants traveled to the ANF from across the United States. One came from Texas to attempt the 100 miles, one traveled from Oregon and one from Florida, 17 came from Michigan and Wisconsin, six from the midwest and 13 traveled from the Eastern seaboard.
Finishers in this year’s A-100 included; 24 hikers completing the 100-mile challenge, 14 finishing 75 miles, 88 completing 50 miles, and 29 hikers finishing 25 miles.
The first hundred-milers finished at just after midnight Sunday morning — that’s covering 100 miles of trail in little more than 30 hours, amazing, said the organizers of the challenge. Another pair of 100-mile-finishers interrupted their hike to drive a sick participant back to their car — and still finished in the allotted time of 50 hours.
A family of five came in from Connecticut to do the 25-mile hike together. They all completed their challenge and loved the event, organizers reflected.
Many participants commented on the beauty of the ANF and how well maintained the North Country Trail was. They vowed to return to experience more of the forest.
“Truly an incredible event-top notch trails and awesome dedication from all the volunteers who make this event happen!! I know we will all be back again next year,” commented Bridget Walker.
Katie Diebold-Dudzic added, “This was a great event. Very well run and an enjoyable weekend. Thank you to all of the volunteers for everything that you do to care for the trail and for taking great care of us… especially with the burgers and cold drinks at the end!”
Finally, Stacy Markovich said, “It is the combination of beautiful trails, personal challenge and accomplishment, and fantastic camaraderie between hikers and volunteers that make so many of us come back for the next year!!”
Funds raised by this event go back into upkeep of the trail and trail structures like shelters and bridges. The ANF Chapter of the NCT thanks the volunteers for all the help preparing for and running the event. They also expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the event including United Refining Company, Betts Industries, Crescent Beer, Warren YMCA, Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Inc., and Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry.
More information about the North Country National Scenic Trail and the ANF Chapter can be found at www.northcountrytrail.org.