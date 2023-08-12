The 117th Annual McKean County Fair kicks off on Sunday with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., followed by a vesper service at 6:30 p.m.
Monday at the fair is SPCA Day. The Grand Parade is at 7 p.m. A mounted shooting competition starts off at 7:30 p.m., and at 8 p.m., Brianna Blankenship will perform.
Tuesday is Energy Day at the fair. A talent show will be held at 7 p.m., as will a Jeep Obstacle course.
Wednesday will be Veterans Day. The band Wildfire will perform at 6 p.m., and Truck/UTV drag races will begin at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, which is Senior Citizens Day, Heather Olson will perform a Patsy Cline tribute at 5 p.m. A tractor pull will start at 7 p.m., and a barn dance will be held at 9 p.m.
Friday is Pepsi Family Day, starting at noon. The McKean County Fair Queen coronation will be at 6 p.m., followed by a UTV rodeo at 7 p.m. and the Black Hollow Band performing at 9 p.m.
Saturday is Fire Prevention Day at the fair, with a demolition derby at 6 p.m. and the Take 3 Band at 8 p.m.
Other events include Fearless Flores Thrill Show, First Bite Fish Tank, Blacksmith Jason Anderson, Bonnie Tromel spinning and weaving, Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show, Ryan Gothrup glassblowing, Eric Jones sand sculpting and the agriculture immersion lab.
Rides will be down 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for dinner break.
Presale tickets are available at the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce located on 62 Main Street, Bradford PA 16701. Presale tickets are $8 only available until Aug. 14th until 5 p.m.