SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, through its Northeastern Potter Economic Development Association (NEPEDA) Fund, seeks proposals from non-profit 501©3 organizations or charitable programs in the northeastern region of Potter County. This includes Allegany Township; Bingham Township; Harrison Township; Hector Township; Genesee Township; and Ulysses Borough and Township.
Applications will be judged for enhancing the quality of life in Northeast Potter County. The total amount available to grant is $1,175.
For more information about NEPEDA, visit www.NEPEDA.org.
To apply for this competitive grant, download the application at www.twintierscf.org. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Email completed applications to cfield@twintierscf.org or mail them (postmarked by Sept, 14) to Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, 104 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
For more information, contact Charity Field at (570) 888.4759 or via email at cfield@twintierscf.org.