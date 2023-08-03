At a luncheon on July 27, the Bradford Hospital Foundation awarded the Benjamin O. and Blanche M. Wentworth Endowed Nurse Scholarship Fund to a young aspiring nurse at the Bradford Club.
The foundation proudly presented the $1,000 scholarship to Faith Miller of Smethport.
Miller is a recent graduate of Smethport High School and will continue her education this fall at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, N.Y. where she will study nursing. She was previously employed by the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) where she received her certification last April 2022.
Miller’s career aspirations first include becoming a registered nurse then continuing her education to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She would like to specialize in becoming a flight nurse, a nurse who cares for patients being air transported, or an emergency room nurse.
“We are honored to remember our Bradford Hospital School of Nursing and the 600 RNs who graduated over its 60-year existence. This scholarship is given in memory of its alumna, Blanche Wentworth from 1945,” said Stacy Williams, executive director, Bradford Hospital Foundation.
The fund was established by Ben and Kathy Wentworth to honor and memorialize Ben’s father and mother. Blanche Lucco Wentworth graduated as a registered nurse from the Bradford Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. She worked at Bradford Hospital as a “private duty nurse” and later worked at the Bradford Nursing Pavilion, retiring after many years of service.
The Benjamin O. and Blanche M. Wentworth Endowed Nurse scholarship fund is designed to assist employees of BRMC or residents of McKean County who are nurse aides or licensed practical nurses pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing. If interested in making a gift to the Benjamin O. and Blanche M. Wentworth Fund, or any other Bradford Hospital Foundation Fund, call (814) 362-8288.