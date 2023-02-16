It's time for the annual Eskimo Shoot and Ax Throw at the McKean County Rifle Club.
"Bring your partner and your kids and, of course, your guns and ammo," a release for the event advertised. "We shoot 10 shots each with a .22 rifle and a handgun(any caliber) at paper targets, shotgun at clay birds, and throw the ax(which you can borrow) to round out the total score. Most shooters will bring a dish to share so we have plenty to eat."
The range will open for set-up and practice around 10 a.m. and the competition will begin at noon on Saturday. Awards will be given for each event and for aggregate scores, and for High Junior, Senior, and Woman. Three-member teams compete for cash prizes.
While you are there, ask about membership opportunities. Call Rob at 336-693-5012 for more information.