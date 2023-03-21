McCourt Label Company had an exceptional year in 2022 and continues to grow into 2023, despite continued supply chain disruptions.
Label demand maintained high levels and the team has worked diligently to meet and keep up with that demand. As a result, McCourt has promoted personnel to critical roles and has invested in adding new equipment and services to their repertoire.
Brandon Means was recently promoted to VP of Operations. Having been with the company for over five years, he possesses a solid understanding of the various processes and materials the company uses to create innovative labeling solutions. His calm demeanor, excellent communication, and problem-solving skills make him an ideal candidate for this leadership role. Additionally, Means manages the company’s ISO 14001 Environmental Program compliance and is an asset to the team.
In June 2022, Nicholas Valentine was elevated to the position of Art Director. With his exceptional graphic design skills and a thorough understanding of the design software utilized for label production, he is a valuable addition to the team. Valentine has been an essential part of McCourt’s workforce for almost five years, and his positive and imaginative personality perfectly complements the demands of the Art Director role.
McCourt has also acquired new production equipment, including a Grafotronic slitter/rewinder with an improved camera inspection unit. This equipment can wind roll products quickly and efficiently while the camera allows for 100% inspection of finished products. This unit will increase efficiency in roll label production and allow the company to continue to offer competitive pricing and creative solutions for their customers.
New service offerings are also in the company’s objectives for 2023. McCourt will be offering label design services and consultations. Their experienced graphic designers will create professional, creative labels that stand out.
The company passed an ISO 14001:2015 Recertification Audit in January 2023, successfully extending their ISO certification for another 3 years. This certification requires compliance with governmental laws, rules, and regulations. The company also tracks supplier’s environmental compliance and considers local neighboring property environmental impacts to create a larger positive environmental impact.
McCourt’s ISO 14001 certification also involves establishing annual environmental objectives aimed at reducing the company’s adverse impact on the environment. In 2022, the company was able to accomplish its objectives by implementing a waste reduction program, which led to a decrease in the amount of waste that ended up in landfills. Additionally, the company installed more energy-efficient heating units in its facility as part of a natural gas reduction program, which helped to reduce its natural gas consumption. For the 2023 objectives, the company is exploring future options for energy efficiency, including solar options.
McCourt provides labels for a variety of industries and applications, including manufacturing ID, inventory, food and beverage, hospital supply, pharmaceutical, automotive servicing local, national, and international customers. The company specializes in designing and producing labeling solutions and ships globally from their Lewis Run facility to locations such as Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Ireland, Uganda, France and Saudi Arabia.
As a long-standing member of the Bradford area business community, McCourt is a strong supporter of the United Way and other local causes. Multiple McCourt employees have graduated through Leadership McKean and all employees are encouraged to be innovative in developing new labeling solutions that help customers promote their products and grow their brand. The company’s tagline, “Solutions that Stick,” is an appropriate one considering the wide range and scope of innovative label applications they produce. For further information, please visit the company website, McCourtLabel.com, or call 800-458-2390.