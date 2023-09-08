MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Valerie Smith of Byrnedale; Harleigh Hughes of Galeton; Ashlee Moffett and Kristen Haight of Kane; Joseph Fleming and Jenna Gabor of Saint Marys; Emily Dixon of Ridgway; Patricia Fitzsimmons of Smethport; John Dubel of Emporium; Devin Burdick of Ulysses; and Christina Williams of Bradford.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.