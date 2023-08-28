TOPS #16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on Aug. 23, by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. The song, “When you’re smiling,” was sung. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 13 members; two members were excused. There was a 10.2 lb. loss.
There was no best loser of the week. The best losers in waiting and officers of the week were Virginia and Nan Stoling.
The fruit to try is oranges, the veggie is cabbage, food to avoid is all cheese and mayo, the nickelodeon was peanut butter. The food chart was won by Jeanne Lowe.
Smile was given by Jessie Skillman, joke by Elaine Harris, household tip by Chris McCracken, inspiration by Elaine Harris, fashion tip by Dianna Lewis. Nan Stoling gave the secretary’s report. The birthday gift was won by Dianna Lewis. A new contest will begin in September.
The Christmas party was discussed. A suitcase to be used for the fall rally was updated by Elaine Harris. Members were reminded to bring in items for the suitcase.
The program about how to get calcium was given by Liz Tanner.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.
TOPS Club meets every Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church. Weigh-ins start at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 1 p.m. All are welcome.