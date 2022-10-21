MUG

Dr. Ronen Elefant

 Photo provided

Most hospitals have an emergency department, where patients with emergent injuries and illnesses can be treated without an appointment. Some of these patients may have life-threatening symptoms, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or severe stomach pain, and the emergency medicine team can provide the treatment necessary to support care for these patients.

However, many hospital emergency departments are not equipped to deal with traumatic injuries like those suffered from a car crash, serious fall, severe burn, gunshot, stab wound or other serious injury. When it comes to traumatic injuries, a trauma center is the appropriate level of care and the journey to effective treatment and the care journey starts with first responders.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos