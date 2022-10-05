OLEAN, N.Y. — SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Workforce Development held a graduation ceremony on Sept. 30 at the Olean Manufacturing Technology Institute for 14 students that completed the Industrial Maintenance Technician program.

The graduates were: Nathan Braeges, Jon Cook, Kristopher Cook, Richard Farr, Donluray Gleason, Lance Grantier, Corey Howard, Anthony Logue, Edward Maine, Aaron McKinsey, Niko Messina, Tanner Papasergi, Mark Stromecki, Jr. and William VanEtten.

